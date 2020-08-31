What to Know About Getting LASIK Eye Surgery

Nowadays, wearing eyeglasses, contact lenses, and other corrective eyewear seems to be the norm, with poor eyesight becoming increasingly common. If you are one of these, the premise of seeing clearly without an aide is certainly attractive. After all, it can be frustrating always to have to rely on your glasses or contact lenses.

LASIK eye surgery is a common procedure for patients looking to treat astigmatism, myopia, and hyperopia. It makes use of a laser that changes the shape of your cornea to improve vision. LASIK surgery has been around for about two decades now, and hundreds of thousands of surgeries are done each year. If you are interested in getting this, you may have some concerns about the procedure and whether it is right for you.

Learning about the basics surrounding LASIK surgery will be beneficial for you. Equipping yourself with knowledge will ensure that you understand what you are getting should you decide to undergo the procedure.

Results Are Not 100% Perfect

One of the misconceptions about LASIK eye surgery is that it can guarantee 20/20 vision for all patients. However, the truth is that the chances of getting the perfect vision from the procedure are not 100%. About 96% of patients usually achieve 20/20 vision from the surgery, while about 99% achieve 20/40 vision. These figures are indeed promising, but the important thing to note is that the results cannot be guaranteed for every patient.

It Is Not for Everyone

You may walk into an ophthalmologist’s office, thinking that you can get LASIK due to your poor eyesight. However, not everyone with vision impairment is a suitable candidate for the procedure. If you have a history of dry eyes, corneal diseases or infections, or other conditions that may affect your eye health, it will be best not to get the surgery.

Your Refractive Error Matters

While consulting with your doctor, ask about your refractive error and its severity or degree. The more nearsighted you are, the higher the chance that you will need a refinement surgery in the future. Refinements may also be possible for patients with worse eyesight. Thus, it will help to learn about this early to know your chances of needing refinement.

You Will Be Awake

Knowing what happens during the LASIK procedure is important to ensure that you do not get surprised by anything on the spot. One of the things to note is that you will be awake during the surgery. Your doctor will use an anaesthetic to numb the surgical area, but you will be awake and conscious throughout the procedure. Thus, it is crucial for you to be aware of what happens during the surgery.

There May Be Risks

Although LASIK has a quick recovery period, and most patients undergoing it are satisfied with the results, it is still a surgical procedure. Thus, no matter how low the chances of risks are, it is still important to know what possible issues may arise. Complications may include inflammation, overcorrection, and infection. While the chances are slim, it still pays off to research these thoroughly. This way, you are fully prepared for the surgery and know what exactly to expect from it.