What To Watch On Netflix During Lockdown 3.0?

With the UK government announcing the third national lockdown in under a year, many of us have been found ourselves having to stay at home to combat the spread of the virus and therefore looking for forms of entertainment to keep themselves entertained during this period, and Netflix has certainly been the winner of the other lockdowns as they reported increased number of sign-ups through these times. Now we are back into lockdown again, we look into what is a must watch during lockdown 3.0.

One of the most raved about series at the moment on Netflix right now is that of Bridgerton which we can’t seem to get away from at the moment as everyone is raving about it. Bridgerton is based during the Regency era in England where eighth close-knit siblings of the strong and powerful Bridgerton family attempt to find love. The series follows the elegant, beautiful and exclusive gang and has received such plaudits due to the beautiful role play and impressive Bridgerton soundtrack.

In its first four weeks, Bridgerton is projected to court more than 63 million households, which would make it Netflix’s fifth biggest original series launched to date. pic.twitter.com/Zs7N3NBh9i — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) January 4, 2021

Another series that has been receiving lots of good reviews and is actually a Netflix original is that of The Crown which has become one of Netflix’s flagship shows across the globe and has been reported as one of the most expensive television shows ever made – which is clearly shown with the quality of casting and sets which are incredibly put together. The series is certainly a compelling watch which gives insight into the royal family and seriously delves deep into one of the most famous families of all time – a must watch.