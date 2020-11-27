What You Must Look for in a Medical Transcription Service

In 2019, the global outsourcing market was more than $90 billion. It doesn’t come as a surprise since companies and businesses, ranging from small-scale to massive, have already discovered the many perks of obtaining services from third parties.

More and more physicians are also reaping the benefits of medical transcription outsourcing today, particularly the time- and money-saving pluses.

Are you thinking about getting in the bandwagon? Don’t just seal the deal with the very first service provider that you can find online. It’s a must that you leave the job to the right firm, especially if the goal is the creation of thorough and accurate medical records.

Before you let a third party spring into action, check that it has all the most important features a reliable medical transcription service provider has.

Reasonable Asking Price

One of the reasons why many physicians choose medical transcription outsourcing over the in-house route is that they want to steer clear of spending too much money. One of the perks that come with delegating tasks to third parties is lowered costs.

When shopping around, focus on service providers that charge a fee per transcribed line. A line can be as low as six cents only.

Especially if you are an in-demand physician and there are lots of medical records that need to be transcribed, your pocket will thank you for choosing a service provider that asks for a reasonable fee for every line transcribed by one of its scribes.

Foolproof Security Measures

Doctor-patient confidentiality is something that needs to be maintained at all costs. Otherwise, your patient may switch to a different physician, and you may face expensive lawsuits that could cost you your credibility and license, too.

The good news is that it’s something that you need not worry about when outsourcing medical transcription, especially if you leave the job to a reputable firm.

Before any line is transcribed, check that the third party is using a web-based platform that complies with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). It’s also a must to confirm that it uses a format the law recommends.

Top-of-the-Line Technology

Medical transcribers rely on modern-day technology to come up with top-notch medical records in no time. This is why you should ensure that the provider of medical transcription service supplies its scribes with the right equipment.

Stay away from one that seems to rely on outdated computers and other gadgets. It’s also a red flag if the firm is using software that nobody uses anymore.

Currently, more and more third parties are discovering the many wonders of using voice-recognition software. Thanks to such an innovative tool that automates the transcription, outsourcing has become cheaper. The turnaround time has become faster, too.

Ability to Beat Deadlines

Physicians are extremely busy individuals, which is why many of them run to third parties for their medical transcription needs. Especially if you have a frantic schedule, it’s a definite must for the transcriptions to get to you quickly.

When deciding which firm you should seal the deal with, consider turnaround time. There is no point in outsourcing if it will take days for the job to be completed.

Most of today’s service providers guarantee a turnaround time of 24 to 48 hours, depending on the volume of the work. Check that the third party can complete urgent tasks in just a matter of hours.