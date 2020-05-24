What’s The Best Breakfast In The Morning?

The modern lifestyle leaves little time for elaborate cooking. However, that doesn’t necessarily imply a diet compromised on nutrition and taste. If in the half of the world breakfast is the most important meal of the day, in Armenia is a little bit different. We pay little attention to breakfast but give great importance to the dinner. Why? Because we love to eat together with our family members and it happens only at dinner. But we have breakfast only in a different way. Here how looks our breakfast.

I’ll first start with some essential must-have:

Whole Wheat Dough

Most of the people may call it palate, but undeniably, this is a must-have at homes. Bread can never be a healthy substitute for these given its soda content and low fiber and mineral levels. Even brown bread is not comparable as the color usually is imparted by caramel and not bran, unlike the common misconception thanks to all the branding by FMCG firms.

Vegetable Oil

It will suit you with this. Anything other than palm oil or any kind of pomace oil is right.

Vegetables like Tomatoes, onions, peas, capsicum. I have listed the most common ones. The more vegetables you add, the better is your preparation.

Sprouts / Lentils

Spices / Herbs / Sauces – Based on your palate, you may keep an assortment of spices (if you are south-Asian), herbs if you are from Europe of West Asia, or sauces if you hail from the Far East. Of course, it doesn’t hurt to have all of these. Chutneys and pickles also supplement a meal well.

Here are some easy and less-time consuming food preparations which should come in handy. (Disclaimer: These might not be the most authentic recipes. I have written some quick and easy kitchen hacks for convenience sake).

Couscous Just shallow fry a handful of coarse ground wheat and cook with two cups of water and salt. Add stir-fried vegetables to this and enjoy it! It is very healthy and a good source of dietary fibers. Vegetables add to the mineral and vitamin content.

Sprout Salad

Soak sprouts overnight. Add some chopped vegetables, salt, and a dash of lime. Your protein-rich, filling meal for the day is ready.

Soups

Most of the people’s favorite is Tarhana Corbasi from Turkish cuisine. Blend tomatoes, onions, and capsicum in a mixer. Boil the mixture with some oil/butter and salt + pepper. The tangy concoction will undoubtedly whet your appetite.

Pasta

Boil pasta till cooked. It is faster if cooking is done on low flame/ low temperature in a lidded vessel. Add vegetables cooked with tomato sauce base. For a change, you can replace this with noodles.

Dal Dhokli

Cook lentils in a pressure cooker and blend once cooled. Add dough sheets (preferably with salt and chili powder) cut into small pieces while the lentil soup boils. Add stir-fried vegetables with spices as garnishing.

Dal Khichdi

Cook equal parts of rice and lentil in twice the volume of water with a spoonful of salt, turmeric powder, and chili powder, in a pressure cooker. Cooked vegetables (tomato, onion, carrot, peas) are optional, as an add-on.

Gajar ka Halwa

This timeless Indian dessert can create a mouth-watering nostalgia for anyone who has had it before. The traditional way of preparing this is time-consuming, but a short-cut does exist! Grate carrots. Cook it in ghee or clarified butter.

Once this turns to a darker shade, add a sufficient quantity of milk so that grated carrot submerges completely. As this boils, add sugar in small amounts. Stir this continuously till the liquid part of the milk evaporates. The more milk you add, the creamier this will be. But that demands more time and effort.