When to Call a Home Doctor in Sydney?

Sydney is one of the few cities in the world where general practitioners still visit a household following a phone call. Not many people are aware that the practice was common in the early 20th century, but was rendered obsolete by the monolithic healthcare system. But home care visits are a major contributory factor why Sydney was ranked as having one of the best healthcare systems in the world in terms of access and outcomes.

With regard to a home doctor, Sydney has many expert professionals. Home doctors may be called upon for emergency and routine checkups in private dwellings, nursing homes, aged care facilities, and retirement villages.

Nowadays, however, you can call a hotline, and the company will send over a practitioner who can best give you the help you need.

They are not meant to replace your family doctor, who has extensive knowledge about your medical history. However, the physician’s clinic operates on regular business hours. The home doctors are also called after-hours doctors for a reason.

When Should You Call a Home Doctor?

The hotline will give you access to a team of doctors who have their own specialties in different practices. All of them possess a medical licence and have honed their skills and experience in emergency rooms, paediatric departments and surgeries. A home doctor is an experienced General Practitioner or GP Registrar.

So, if you suffer from the following conditions, which require emergency checkup and assessment, call a home doctor’s number right away:

Breathing problems or asthma

Acute respiratory infections

Allergic reactions

Vision disorders

Eye infection

Rashes, infection, and other skin conditions

Urinary tract infection

Wounds and lacerations

Age-related diseases and conditions

Migraines and chronic headaches

Ear infection

Joint pain

Neck or back pain

Injuries

You can call a home doctor from Monday to Saturday starting from 6 p.m. onwards. They are also open on Sundays, unlike most physicians’ clinics. On weekends, they are open from noon onwards as most clinics are only open until 12 p.m. Apart from Sydney, their network of doctors allows them to send medical professionals to anywhere in Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, Australian Capital Territory, Western Australia, Northern Territory, and Tasmania.

From the time you make the call, you can expect the home doctor to be at your door within three hours.

When Should You Not Call a Home Doctor?

However, not all conditions and emergency cases can be addressed by the after-hours GP. For example, conditions that need palliative care are best left to specialists. The reason is that the doctor needs to be familiar with the patient’s medical history, particularly about medication and treatment.

Among the examples of palliative care conditions are:

Cancer

Alzheimer’s

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Kidney failure

Liver disease

Congestive heart failure

Huntington’s Disease

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Sickle Cell Anemia

Also, you can’t call a home doctor for life-threatening cases and emergencies. You will always be referred to the emergency department. The hospital will then send an ambulance to your location to pick up the patient.

If it is an emergency that threatens the life of the patient, it’s better to dial 000 immediately. Even if you already booked an appointment with the home doctor, it is crucial that you monitor the condition of the patient. If you notice a sudden deterioration in his or her health, call the hotline for advice. You may be asked to dial 000 so that the patient can be rushed to the hospital. When you need to use the services of a home doctor, Sydney has plenty of expert home doctors to cater to your needs.